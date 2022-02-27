Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 30,122 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day moving average of $264.06.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

