Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 52,301 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.