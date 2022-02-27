Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $32.84 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237,371 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Natera worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Shares of NTRA opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

