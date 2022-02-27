Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,488 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

