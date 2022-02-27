Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,533,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Medical Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.78 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

