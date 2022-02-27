Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 328,682 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2,708.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Haemonetics worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 74,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

HAE stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $130.90.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

