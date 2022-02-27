Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 529,240 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 299.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,240 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of HollyFrontier worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC opened at $29.82 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.