Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 529,240 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,240 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of HollyFrontier worth $23,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 333.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.82. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.