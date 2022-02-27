Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 60,904 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,904 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Lear worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

