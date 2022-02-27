Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 60,904 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,904 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Lear worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

