Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

