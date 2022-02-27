Bank of America Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

