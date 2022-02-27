Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Motorola Solutions worth $338,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

