Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $280,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

BK opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

