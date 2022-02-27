Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $327.90 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Allstate worth $327,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 151.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

ALL opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

