Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $352.49 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Baxter International worth $352,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 633.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Baxter International Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.