Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$92.02.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$91.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$74.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

