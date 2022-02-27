Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 2,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

