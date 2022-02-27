Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 270 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

