Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €82.00 ($93.18) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €65.50 and a 200 day moving average of €64.32.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.