Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

