Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKIN. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

