Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $272.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

