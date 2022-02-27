Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €85.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Befesa in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €61.70 ($70.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.14. Befesa has a twelve month low of €52.20 ($59.32) and a twelve month high of €72.90 ($82.84). The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

