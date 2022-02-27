Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of BELFB opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

