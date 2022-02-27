Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Shares of BELFB opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
