Benchmark Cuts TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $6.00

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

