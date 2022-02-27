Benefitfocus (BNFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BNFT stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.