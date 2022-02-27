Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 12,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 461,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

BHIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

