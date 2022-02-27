Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 12,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 461,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
BHIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.
Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
