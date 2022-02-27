Berenberg Bank Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,560

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.46) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.84) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.65) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,373.36 ($18.68).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($17.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,316.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,305.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 16.90 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.