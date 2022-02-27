Berenberg Bank Lowers Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

