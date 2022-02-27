Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will report $23.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $158.64 million, with estimates ranging from $138.90 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth about $786,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 90.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 136.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 297,583 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 1,281,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,677. The company has a market capitalization of $500.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.