Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.69% of Beyond Air worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $8.57 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.