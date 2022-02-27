BiFi Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $47,759.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00199319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00358413 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008187 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

