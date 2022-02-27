BinaryX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.27 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $22.82 or 0.00059593 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $46.17 million and $20.27 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007670 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00299434 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.