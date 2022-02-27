Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $6.32 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.38. 28,013,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584,040. The company has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.