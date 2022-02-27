Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 50 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,305. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

