Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0000 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $328,745.61 and $4,661.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00234916 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

