Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.17). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

BE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 4,199,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after buying an additional 1,644,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.