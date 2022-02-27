BMO Capital Markets Cuts Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.39 million, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

