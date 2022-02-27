BMO Capital Markets Increases Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$15.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.90.

PSI opened at C$12.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

