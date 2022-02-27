BMO Capital Markets Raises Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$15.50

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSYTF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

