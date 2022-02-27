BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 339,676 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 465.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.26% of Nordstrom worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 99,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.88 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

