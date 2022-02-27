BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 67,161 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 686.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.47.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.