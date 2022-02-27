BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 254,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.87 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

