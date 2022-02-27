BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 161,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,117.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

