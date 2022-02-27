Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,440.00 at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,376.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.