BorgWarner Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

BWA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

