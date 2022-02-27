Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 90,548 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

