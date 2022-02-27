Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.53. 319,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,755. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

