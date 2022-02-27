Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 651,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.57. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.